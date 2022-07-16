Fair and warm this evening, showers return Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - GORGEOUS, but HOT conditions took place to kick off our weekend. Tonight will be fair and warm with lows only falling to the low 80s and upper 70s late, but we stay dry!

showers return Sunday (WBKO)

A frontal boundary across our region will spark up some showers and thunderstorms for Sunday. Though it will not be an all out washout, the greatest chances for widespread rain will come after lunch and into the afternoon. This will not only bring us some much needed rain, but it will aid in heat relief! Daytime highs will tumble to the low and mid 80s (a jump from the 90s we’ve been tracking all week!). Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.