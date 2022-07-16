Fountain Row launches, community excited for what’s to come

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From live music in a vibrant atmosphere, to being able to walk around with a cold drink in hand, Fountain Row is in full swing.

Bowling Green resident Mike Anderson says, “I was excited to come out tonight. I knew there was going to be some cold beer, and it’s a beautiful day and I’ve been waiting for Downtown to kind of open up, get a few more things going. So when I heard about the ability to kind of walk around with your beer, enjoy the atmosphere and everything, I was excited.”

Fountain Row is active every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. within the EDC boundaries. City officials are looking forward as to what this means for Bowling Green.

Commissioner Carlos Bailey says, “We’ve got a place that is basically going to drive commerce for the businesses. We have a place that kids are going to say, ‘I’m not going to Nashville, Tennessee. I’m not going to go to Louisville, Kentucky. I’m going to stay here in Bowling Green, Kentucky.’ We know when dollars stay here in Bowling Green, Kentucky and we have a good time, we’re basically going to make sure that everybody is going to want to hire new jobs, and that’s a great thing for our economy.”

Businesses are already seeing the benefits that the EDC brings to the community.

Dave Skinner, owner of Tap Truck BG, says, “I think it’s just time for Kentucky to move into the modern age, and being able to walk around with a beer in your hand, that’s a move in the right direction. I think it will bring more people downtown and hopefully enhance some of the businesses. I know it has done wonders for our business already.”

Overall, Bowling Green residents are thrilled that this atmosphere is being highlighted in the historic downtown area.

“I’d like everybody to kind of come back downtown. When I was younger, Downtown had a lot to offer, and I’m kind of excited to see that happen again,” Anderson adds.

For a full set of rules and access to an interactive map, visit the Fountain Row website.

