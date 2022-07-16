Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Alex Goldsmith

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Alex Goldsmith loves her hometown of Cave City, in an effort to give back to the town that’s given her so much, she decided to help those in need.

“The last time that we had storms, Alex Goldsmith did a lot of the donation drives and she really helped out a lot. She helps a lot with the senior citizens and the senior citizens community building. She helps with the food and stuff, donations and you know, getting it out to everybody distributing it to everybody, she helps a lot with that,” says Angel Jones who has helped Alex with donation drives.

“My boyfriend and I we’re opening a bar, The Rockglass Bar in Cave City and it has a food pantry in it, that’s for anybody in need. And we’re sticking a blessing box out back that’s gonna stay full of food. So you don’t have to come in and ask for it. You can just go and get it,” said Alex Goldsmith.

Recently after witnessing a car wreck, she jumped into action to help.

“I didn’t even think about it, we just pulled up behind it, the car alarms were going off. And there was a guy that was kind of stuck in the tree, so I helped him get out and he hit his head, and then one guy was just bleeding out of his arm. So I just wrapped my flannel around it and tried to stop the blood a little bit,” says Alex.

Jones says we have to be kinder to one another.

“Everybody needs to do their part to help each other. There’s not enough people helping people anymore. So I really hope people look at that and say, you know, maybe there’s something I can do for somebody today too,” she says.

“It’s the small things that add up you know, if you just see somebody that you know, maybe they just need some groceries, maybe they need the help and some gas in their car, you know, you just whatever maybe they just need you to be nice to them, it’s just small things,” added Goldsmith on inspiring others to give back.

