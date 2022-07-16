Advertisement

‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) officials are partnering with law enforcement across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign.

“As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Whether you drive a car, truck or motorcycle, put your phone down and maintain a safe speed on the road.”

According to KOHS officials, crash reports and ticket data show 24% of crashes in Kentucky involve a speeding or aggressive driver. Men are the driver in 55% of those speed-related crashes.

“Speed limits are put in place to protect all road users,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. ”Driving over the limit greatly reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected situations, such as stopped or slowed traffic, an object in the road, or encountering vulnerable road users such as highway workers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.”

Officials provided the following tips for dealing with speeding and/or aggressive drivers:

  • Wear your seat belt. It is your best defense against injury and death.
  • Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.
  • Give them plenty of space, as they may lose control of their car more easily.
  • Avoid eye contact and ignore gestures.
  • If you can safely report an aggressive driver to law enforcement, provide a vehicle description, license number, location and, if possible, the direction of travel.
  • If an aggressive driver is following you, drive to a safe place such as the nearest police or fire station, gas station or other areas where there are people. Use your horn to get someone’s attention. Do not get out of your car, and do not drive home.

“We frequently hear from officers and troopers that they would rather write a ticket than make a death notification,” said Secretary Gray. “Obeying the speed limit not only can save your life, it can also save you from an unnecessary financial expense, so remember – Not So Fast, Kentucky.”

The campaign runs through July 31.

