Travis Hudson’s volleyball legacy builds through family

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Travis Hudson’s volleyball career started when he was 24 years old becoming the head coach of WKU Volleyball. 28 years later, his legacy is building through his son.

16-year-old, Drew Hudson and his club volleyball team C2 Attack took home the 2022 Boys Junior National Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

“That moment was indescribable,” Drew Hudson said. “To play the level that we did at the end of the season and to end it with that kind of win and just ended on that note was awesome.”

Travis Hudson is a staple in the college volleyball world and began playing the sport at a young age, but Travis let the game come to his son,

“It wasn’t something that I have shoved down their throats in their lives.” Travis said, “But from the time this kid could walk, it’s all he’s ever really enjoyed being around and doing.”

Drew knew from the day he could remember he wanted to be involved in volleyball

“I’ve known since I was little that I wanted to do this one day and I wanted to play and walk my own path with it.”

Both Hudson’s are enamored with the sport, the passion, and the competitiveness and it’s built their relationship stronger as father and son.

“Together we have, you know, growing his game. But that particular weekend it was just being a dad.” Travis said.

The father-son duo isn’t the only Hudson making names in Bowling Green. Travis’ niece and Drew’s Cousin McLaine Hudson is one of the top-ranked softball players in the state for South Warren, but Drew doesn’t feel any pressure when stepping onto the court

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure,” Drew said. “I would say it’s just kind of I feel like a responsibility to represent it in a positive light and to just put the best version of myself out there.”

Drew also plays basketball for South Warren, but he plans to further his career in volleyball come college time.

“I really want to play in college so I’m trying to figure out what I want to do there” Drew said. “I haven’t really thought about coming back to Western coaching all that much,” Drew said on if he wanted to ever coach with his dad.

Travis says if he works at it, he can make anything happen.

“It works out as long as he continues to play hard and love it and then the game will give us all we need”

