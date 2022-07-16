Advertisement

UK head men’s basketball coach visits officer injured in Floyd County shooting

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK head men’s basketball coach John Calipari visited an officer who is still recovering from the deadly Floyd County shooting.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson and his fiancée Madasyn were pictured with Coach Cal in a hospital in Lexington.

“Please keep Darrin and Madasyn, as well as the families of Ralph Frasure, William Petry, and Jacob Chaffins in your prayers,” a post read on Calipari’s Facebook page.

