KYTC releases traffic impact report through July 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for July 16 through July 22 are listed below.

Interstate 65

A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County is ongoing. The construction is from the Kentucky-Tennessee line (mile point 0.00) to the Warren County line (mile point 13.7). The speed limit is lowered to 55 mph in this section. Motorists should use caution while traveling in this area. Lane closures at different times should be expected.

Interstate 165

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - The project to reconstruct the Exit 33 interchange continues. The on-ramp to southbound I-165 is expected to be closed for up to two weeks beginning Tuesday, July 19. Motorists should follow U.S. 231 for the detour. The interchange is being reconstructed into a diamond interchange. Please slow down and use caution in this area.

Pavement markings installation from the 18 mile marker to the 26 mile marker in Butler County will continue. The speed limit remains 55 mph.

Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Expressway

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren and Metcalfe Counties will continue next week. Motorists can expect work going on from the 20-mile marker to the 36-mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place from the 28-mile marker to the 36 mile marker. A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will continue next week. Motorists can expect lane closures from the 9 mile marker to the 16 mile marker and the speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph.

Allen County

KY 100 MP 19.0 Near the Allen/Simpson Co line – Crews will be working on slope repairs in this area starting on Monday, July 18. One lane will be closed during this work and traffic will be controlled by flaggers. This project is expected to take about 2 weeks.

Barren County

KY 90 Burkesville Road (mile point 17.7 – 22.0) – Construction of the next phase of KY 90 Glasgow-Burkesville Road continues. At this time, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, traffic impacts will occur with increasing frequency. At this time, motorists can expect flaggers to be present throughout the project. The project encompasses a section of roadway approximately four miles long between Fallen Timber Creek Bridge, near KY 839 and the Barren/Metcalfe County line. The project will widen the existing roadway template and features a bypass around the Eighty-Eight community.

Butler County

KY 79 (mile points 17 – 25) – A preventative maintenance project on KY 79 is expected to begin. Motorists can expect lane closures and delays.

Edmonson County

KY 1749 Wingfield Church Road (mile points 0.0 – 5.3)– A pavement repair and resurfacing project will continue on KY 1749 Wingfield Church Road beginning from the Warren County line and extending east to Reef Road. Crews will begin with pavement repairs and pipe replacements. The roadway will be resurfaced when the repair portion of the project is finished. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

KY 70 Main Street (mile points 9.9 - 11.7)– An asphalt resurfacing project will begin on KY 70 Main Street beginning at the intersection of Morgantown Road and KY 259 and extending east to the intersection with Washington Street. Crews will pretreat the existing surface with crack sealant. The roadway will be resurfaced when the crack sealant has cured. Motorists should expect flaggers to be present through the work zone.

Logan County

KY 3233 (mile point 0-1) – A project to resurface KY 3233 from KY 3519 to U.S. 68X is expected to begin this week. Motorists should expect delays and lane closures. The project should take about a week to complete.

Metcalfe County

Mosby Ridge Road (mile point 0.2)– A project to replace a bridge on Mosby Ridge Road in Metcalfe County has begun. The project has closed the road at the bridge over East Fork Little Barren River at mile point 0.2. The bridge is expected to reopen in mid-September. Motorists may follow the detour which utilizes Society Hill Road, KY 533 – Breeding Hill Road and Lewis Free Road.

Todd County

KY 181/KY 507 intersection – A school safety improvement project is expected to begin this week. The work will consist of drainage improvements and widening of the KY 507 approaches to KY 181. Resurfacing work on KY 181 will take place once the safety improvements are completed. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Warren County

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A project to widen U.S. 31-W from Dillard Road to just south of Buchanon Park continues. Night work is expected on Sunday, June 26 beginning at 6 p.m. for culvert pipe installation. Expect delays and one lane traffic throughout the night. The roadway will fully reopen Monday morning. Motorists should use caution as this area is a heavy construction zone.

