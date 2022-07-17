BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of us have seen those showers and storms today! Overall, more rain is expected as we end our weekend and start our work week.

More showers and T-storms possible late (wbko)

Additional showers and storms will arrive later this evening and tonight. The thunderstorms that we do see are expected to remain sub-severe, but we may see gusty winds and heavy downpours at times. This will not only bring us some much needed rain, but it will aid in heat relief! Daytime highs will tumble to the low and mid 80s (a jump from the 90s we’ve been tracking all week!). Next week begins unsettled with storm chances Monday into Tuesday. By Wednesday, all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This snuffs out decent rain chances and brings hotter temps back to the area! Highs will climb back into the mid 90s late in the period.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Low 71. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 91. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 96. Low 74. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 78

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 107 (1902)

Record Low: 52 (1945)

Today’s Precip: T”

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+0.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

Mold Count: Low (6334 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen: 3.3 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.