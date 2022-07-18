Advertisement

73rd U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship tees off Monday at Olde Stone

U.S. Girls Golf Junior Championship kicks off in Bowling Green this week
By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green has hosted many golf championships, but nothing like Olde Stone is about to host Monday. The 73rd annual U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship will tee off at The Club at Olde Stone Monday Morning.

“It’s the who’s who and girls Junior Golf around the world.” Olde Stone Director of Golf Kevin Childers, said.

156 golfers representing 14 countries around the world will come to the course off of Scottsville Road to determine who is the best junior golfer under the age of 19 years.

“For two thirds of this field, it will be their first time competing on the national stage.” Director of U.S. Girls Junior Championship And so we’re really setting the standard for them.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New shipping container home
Bowling Green man receives new shipping container home after being displaced by tornadoes
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.
Entire police force resigns in Colorado town; mayor says police chief cited ‘personal reasons’
Live music kicks-off opening day of Fountain Row
Fountain Row launches, community excited for what’s to come
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall