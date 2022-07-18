73rd U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship tees off Monday at Olde Stone

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green has hosted many golf championships, but nothing like Olde Stone is about to host Monday. The 73rd annual U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship will tee off at The Club at Olde Stone Monday Morning.

“It’s the who’s who and girls Junior Golf around the world.” Olde Stone Director of Golf Kevin Childers, said.

156 golfers representing 14 countries around the world will come to the course off of Scottsville Road to determine who is the best junior golfer under the age of 19 years.

“For two thirds of this field, it will be their first time competing on the national stage.” Director of U.S. Girls Junior Championship And so we’re really setting the standard for them.

