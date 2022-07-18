Advertisement

Another Heat Wave About to Begin!

Heat indices near 105 Wednesday afternoon
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday brought more soaking, beneficial rains to much of the area! Some places picked up more than 1″ of rain. Shower chances go down as temps go up - WAY up - in the days ahead!

Rain chances diminish

Due to the saturated ground and humidity sticking around, areas of fog could move in tonight and impact your morning drive tomorrow. Tuesday afternoon will be seasonably hot, but high humidity could make it feel hotter. The heat continues to build the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of a shower Wednesday. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. Hot and humid. High 91. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Very hot and humid. High 96. Low 74. Winds SW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 67. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 56 (1892)

Today’s Precip: 0.64″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.84″)

Yearly Precip: 29.94″ (+0.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Mod (6572 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 0.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New shipping container home
Bowling Green man receives new shipping container home after being displaced by tornadoes
Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and...
How does the community feel about Fountain Row?
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Speed Limit Sign
‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31

Latest News

July 18th Weather Forecast
A dreary Monday with some more showers & storms on the way
July 18th Weather Forecast
July 18th Weather Forecast
More showers and T-storms possible late
More showers and T-storms possible late
showers return Sunday
Fair and warm this evening, showers return Sunday