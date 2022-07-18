Another Heat Wave About to Begin!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday brought more soaking, beneficial rains to much of the area! Some places picked up more than 1″ of rain. Shower chances go down as temps go up - WAY up - in the days ahead!

Rain chances diminish

Due to the saturated ground and humidity sticking around, areas of fog could move in tonight and impact your morning drive tomorrow. Tuesday afternoon will be seasonably hot, but high humidity could make it feel hotter. The heat continues to build the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of a shower Wednesday. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. Hot and humid. High 91. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Very hot and humid. High 96. Low 74. Winds SW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 67. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 56 (1892)

Today’s Precip: 0.64″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.84″)

Yearly Precip: 29.94″ (+0.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Mod (6572 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 0.5 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.