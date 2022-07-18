Donna’s quarterly Maker’s Market kicks off Summer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Donna’s Summer Maker’s Market was this afternoon.

“We try to have one about every three months where we invite around 10 to 13 local artists to come set up and sell their artwork,” explained partial owner Duncan McKenzie.

The market is a quarterly art show the bar puts on in the hopes to do something a little different for the city.

“We’re trying to push the envelope and make it more attractive to people that are kind of like in the late 20s, early 30s, mid 30s,” McKenzie said, “You know, just something fresh.”

Artists reach out to Donna’s via social media, then wait to see if they’ve been invited to the show.

“I definitely begged Duncan first of all, over and over again to let me come out and test out, that was in December,” said vendor Kiley Rone, “I did pretty well that show and they got a little profit off of me, so they invited me to come back after that.”

Vendors sold homemade wares for anyone who happened to come past the bar.

“I’m selling some digital illustrations, show posters, that sort of thing,” said vendor JB Carter, “It’s nice to come out here and talk to some familiar faces and some new faces.”

Though Donna’s is a popular bar, the market is open to all ages.

“People come out to things like this with money in their pocket ready to ready to buy gifts,”Rone said, “It’s really nice to have the physical environment that people can come out and get their hands on what they’re wanting.”

Vendor’s said it’s just as much about money, as it is about community.

“Donna’s is super big on, you know, camaraderie with their patrons and people who frequent the bar,” Carter said.

“I love all of the fellow artists,” Rone said, “I’ve got a collection growing from the first time that I’ve done this in my house, so it’s really great.”

If you missed the market, no worries, Donna’s has plenty of fun weekly events.

“Usually there’s weekly events, either DJs or bands or other kinds of shows like drag shows on the weekends,” McKenzie said, “There’s always something coming up.”

Those looking to reach out to Donna’s can do so via their Instagram.

