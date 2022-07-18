Advertisement

A dreary Monday with some more showers & storms on the way

July 18th Weather Forecast
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rain continues to move in today.

  • Areas of fog move in tonight
  • Another heat wave on the way
  • The humidity stays elevated

Additional showers and storms will continue today. This will not only bring us some much needed rain, but it will aid in heat relief! Daytime highs will top out in mid to uppers 80s, but it will still stay humid. Due to the saturated ground and humidity sticking around, areas of fog could move in tonight and impact your morning drive tomorrow. Tuesday afternoon will be seasonably hot, but high humidity could make it feel hotter. The heat continues to build the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of a shower Wednesday night. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hot & humid conditions to the area! Highs could be in the upper 90s this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85. Low 71. Winds SW at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 91. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. High 96. Low 74. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 56 (1892)

Yesterday’s Precip: T”

Monthly Precip: 2.88″ (+0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 29.30″ (+0.16″)

Today’s Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Tonight’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen: 0.5 (Low - Grasses)

