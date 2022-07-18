How does the community feel about Fountain Row?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend marked the opening weekend for the Fountain Row Entertainment District in downtown bowling green.

Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and carry them around within the confines of the district.

WBKO was able to talk with a Bowling Green resident to see how the public was feeling after the opening.

“I came to the concert last week that was down here in this park and that was enjoyable,” said Mandy Smith, “Knowing that I can have a drink, I think I might like it.”

Originally from Buffalo, New York, Smith said she enjoys the party atmosphere in Bowling Green a bit more

“Definitely, there’s a difference, This is a lot more quaint,” Smith said, “I think it’d be enjoyable.”

Fountain Row will be in effect every Friday and Saturday between 11 A.M. and 9 P.M.

For more details, visit the fountain row webpage.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.