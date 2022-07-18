Advertisement

How does the community feel about Fountain Row?

Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and...
Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and carry them around within the confines of the district.(wbko)
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend marked the opening weekend for the Fountain Row Entertainment District in downtown bowling green.

Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and carry them around within the confines of the district.

WBKO was able to talk with a Bowling Green resident to see how the public was feeling after the opening.

“I came to the concert last week that was down here in this park and that was enjoyable,” said Mandy Smith,  “Knowing that I can have a drink, I think I might like it.”

Originally from Buffalo, New York, Smith said she enjoys the party atmosphere in Bowling Green a bit more

“Definitely, there’s a difference, This is a lot more quaint,” Smith said, “I think it’d be enjoyable.”

Fountain Row will be in effect every Friday and Saturday between 11 A.M. and 9 P.M.

For more details, visit the fountain row webpage.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New shipping container home
Bowling Green man receives new shipping container home after being displaced by tornadoes
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
The entire Springfield Police Department in Colorado has resigned.
Entire police force resigns in Colorado town; mayor says police chief cited ‘personal reasons’
Live music kicks-off opening day of Fountain Row
Fountain Row launches, community excited for what’s to come
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

The market is a quarterly art show the bar puts on in the hopes to do something a little...
Donna’s quarterly Maker’s Market kicks off Summer
Paul holds commanding fundraising advantage in Senate race
KYTC releases traffic impact report through July 22
Honor Flight Logan Co.
Honor Flight Logan Co.