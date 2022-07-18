Advertisement

Juvenile justice recruiting applicants for jobs across state

(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice is recruiting applicants for more than 160 job openings at 24 facilities across the state.

The agency said in a statement that it is holding a job fair July 20 at Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Louisville.

It is looking for people who will invest in youths to help prevent them from returning to custody and to help them become more productive citizens.

Open positions include youth workers, nursing, administration, counseling and mental health and food service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New shipping container home
Bowling Green man receives new shipping container home after being displaced by tornadoes
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Speed Limit Sign
‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31
KYTC releases traffic impact report through July 22

Latest News

July 18th Weather Forecast
July 18th Weather Forecast
U.S. Girls Golf Junior Championship kicks off in Bowling Green this week
U.S. Girls Junior Championship this week at Olde Stone golf course
New entertainment district in Bowling Green's Fountain Row
New Fountain Row Entertainment District
Recapping Donna's Quarterly Art Market held in downtown Bowling Green
Donna's Quarterly Art Market Recap