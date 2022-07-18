Juvenile justice recruiting applicants for jobs across state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice is recruiting applicants for more than 160 job openings at 24 facilities across the state.

The agency said in a statement that it is holding a job fair July 20 at Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Louisville.

It is looking for people who will invest in youths to help prevent them from returning to custody and to help them become more productive citizens.

Open positions include youth workers, nursing, administration, counseling and mental health and food service.

