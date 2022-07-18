Mojo and the Little Ones, the latest buzz in Southern Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hailing from Glasgow, Joe “Mojo” Taylor is a man with a passion for bees. He travels all over the area, helping people with their bee or other stinging insect problems. Usually he does them for free but gas price increases means he has to charge a little bit to cover travel expenses. His business card also says that he also trades for pie. Who doesn’t love pie?

About two and a half years ago, Mojo was sitting on his front porch and wondered what it would be like to be a beekeeper. He read up on the subject and found a community on Facebook where he reached out to someone to get started. An hour and a half later, he had his first hive reserved. A month after that, he was removing his first swarm from a house, also known as a “cut out”.

Another reason he does this is for his grandchildren. They love honeybees.

I met up with him during a cut out in Hopkinsville to see just what goes into removing a bee infestation from a residence. The hive sat behind the paneling of a back bedroom of the house, extending from the floor all the way up to the ceiling. According to Taylor, the hive had “probably been there for at least five years, possibly even 10 years.”

Conscious of the impact that bees have on our environment and ecosystem, safely relocating the bees is his top priority. “If bees go there are other pollinators and it will get done. But not nothing near in the way that bees do it,” Mojo said during a break from the extraction.

He added, “If you do have an infestation of any kind, and you can call an exterminator they’ll come out and they’ll look at them they can tell whether they’re honeybees or whatever. And if they are, they’ll call you know, contact somebody or they’ll let you know to contact somebody.”

People may wonder how a home gets infested with bees, and the answer is opportunity. A swarm may get too large for their current hive and members of the colony will go out and look for a location to create a colony of their own. All they need is a way in. Bees look for dark, dry, cramped places and can build hives anywhere. Unfortunately, some of those places are in very human spaces. Mojo also does removal of wasps and other hive building insects.

If you’re interested in watching some of his bee extraction adventures, Mojo is on YouTube.

