Morgantown mayor announces grant to build new police, fire department

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps has announced the city has been awarded a grant that will allow construction to begin for the “city’s first fire and police department.”

The grant is for $750,000.

“This state of the art facility will allow our firefighters more space for training, meetings, and equipment for fighting fires,” according to a social media post.

Construction plans have not been set as of now.

