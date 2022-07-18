Morgantown mayor announces grant to build new police, fire department
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps has announced the city has been awarded a grant that will allow construction to begin for the “city’s first fire and police department.”
The grant is for $750,000.
“This state of the art facility will allow our firefighters more space for training, meetings, and equipment for fighting fires,” according to a social media post.
Construction plans have not been set as of now.
