Person caught on camera stealing sheriff’s department sign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a person caught on camera stealing a sign from downtown.

The sheriff’s office says one of their ‘Sheriff’s Lane’ road signs was stolen last month. In the surveillance video, it appears an individual steals the sign with help from another individual.

Anyone with information on the alleged thief and their accomplice should contact (270) 842-1633.

