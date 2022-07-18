Re-Tree BG restoring the tree canopy lost during the tornadoes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Re-Tree Bowling Green is a group of volunteers with a mission to restore and add to the pre-tornado tree canopy of Bowling Green, KY. Bowling Green lost between 4,000 and 10,000 trees during the tornado on December 11th.

They have partnered with Operation PRIDE whose mission is to promote activities which enhance and maintain our community’s appearance.

Buildings and homes are being rebuilt and damaged property is being repaired or replaced. However, the trees that we lost won’t return without active participation from people.

If you lost one or more trees and are interested in receiving a free tree, they have a form that can be found on their website for you to fill out. Once you fill out the form, volunteers will be in contact to set up a site consultation in order to recommend the ideal location and type of tree for your yard. The consultation will be done with an arborist who will be able to give you all the information you need about care for your new tree.

The project aims to be ongoing. The first 50 trees will be given away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. More tree giveaways will be scheduled as funding, volunteer numbers, and grant stipulations allow. At this time, only one tree per household will be provided. In the future, they may be able to accommodate those who would like to replace multiple trees that were lost to the tornado.

All trees are provided at no charge and are supplied through donations and grant funding applied for by volunteers.

If you would like to make a donation or volunteer to deliver trees, you can find them on Facebook. If you have questions please email ReTreeBG@gmail.com and a volunteer will get back with you as soon as possible.

Follow the link below for the form to request a free tree from Re-Tree BG:

https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSckozjjCgQOHy.../viewform

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.