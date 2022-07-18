U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship brings “lasting impact” to Bowling Green economy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is stepping up their golf game. Hosting it’s first contested U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship right here in Southcentral Kentucky.

Tracy Parsons, Director of U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, says, ”We’ll have 156 players literally coming from all over the world to Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

For the first time in history, the U.S. Girls’ Junior is in the Bluegrass State.

Nora Bryant, Communications Director at Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “What’s so awesome about this event is the lasting impact it will have on our community as this event puts Bowling Green on a platform that we’re not usually in front of.”

The Club at Olde Stone was decided by the USGA as the best place to host the championship.

Kevin Childers, Olde Stone Director of Golf, explains, “It’s such an excitement and honor to host such a historic event and to bring it to The Club at Olde Stone, the city of Bowling Green, and the state of Kentucky. It’s an honor to be a part of that. To have this as the first contested U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in the state of Kentucky. It’s the who’s who in girls junior golf around the world.”

This championship puts the city on the map, showing visitors more of what Bowling Green has to offer.

“An event like this is bringing hundreds to town. They’re staying in our hotels, they’re eating in our restaurants, and it’s bringing an audience from all over the world. Not just Kentucky, not just regional, but people that we would normally not have here typically,” Bryant adds.

“The USGA really worked to find the best fit for the club and kind of the community, and so the Girls’ Junior was chosen and we’re very proud to be here,” Parsons explains, “For us we really want it to be a special and memorable experience for all of the championship guests.

Officials say this championship is a stepping stone to show the city’s caring atmosphere in hopes to host even bigger events like this in the future.

Bryant says, “Every day at my job I speak face-to-face with visitors that are here for the first time, and they always talk about how friendly we are. A lot of cities are going to have attractions, they’re going to have restaurants, they’re going to have hotels. But what stands out to people when they’re visiting Bowling Green is the people that live here. It’s the locals that really sell our city.”

