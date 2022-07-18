Advertisement

U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship brings “lasting impact” to Bowling Green economy

U.S Girls' Junior Championship
U.S Girls' Junior Championship(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is stepping up their golf game. Hosting it’s first contested U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship right here in Southcentral Kentucky.

Tracy Parsons, Director of U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, says, ”We’ll have 156 players literally coming from all over the world to Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

For the first time in history, the U.S. Girls’ Junior is in the Bluegrass State.

Nora Bryant, Communications Director at Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “What’s so awesome about this event is the lasting impact it will have on our community as this event puts Bowling Green on a platform that we’re not usually in front of.”

The Club at Olde Stone was decided by the USGA as the best place to host the championship.

Kevin Childers, Olde Stone Director of Golf, explains, “It’s such an excitement and honor to host such a historic event and to bring it to The Club at Olde Stone, the city of Bowling Green, and the state of Kentucky. It’s an honor to be a part of that. To have this as the first contested U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in the state of Kentucky. It’s the who’s who in girls junior golf around the world.”

This championship puts the city on the map, showing visitors more of what Bowling Green has to offer.

“An event like this is bringing hundreds to town. They’re staying in our hotels, they’re eating in our restaurants, and it’s bringing an audience from all over the world. Not just Kentucky, not just regional, but people that we would normally not have here typically,” Bryant adds.

“The USGA really worked to find the best fit for the club and kind of the community, and so the Girls’ Junior was chosen and we’re very proud to be here,” Parsons explains, “For us we really want it to be a special and memorable experience for all of the championship guests.

Officials say this championship is a stepping stone to show the city’s caring atmosphere in hopes to host even bigger events like this in the future.

Bryant says, “Every day at my job I speak face-to-face with visitors that are here for the first time, and they always talk about how friendly we are. A lot of cities are going to have attractions, they’re going to have restaurants, they’re going to have hotels. But what stands out to people when they’re visiting Bowling Green is the people that live here. It’s the locals that really sell our city.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New shipping container home
Bowling Green man receives new shipping container home after being displaced by tornadoes
Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and...
How does the community feel about Fountain Row?
Police Sgt. Kendrick Simpo jumped into action while working his extra job at the Houston...
Officer tackles suspect, thwarts possible mass shooting at mall
Skittles are unsafe for consumers because they contain a known toxin, lawsuit charges.
Skittles contain known toxin, unfit for human consumption, lawsuit claims
Speed Limit Sign
‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31

Latest News

Alleged thief steals sheriff's sign.
Person caught on camera stealing sheriff’s department sign
The bee is one of the most important creatures for our environment and our ecosystem. Joe...
Mojo and the Little Ones, the latest buzz in Southern Kentucky
Re-Tree BG is an organization looking to replace the trees lost during the tornado on December...
Re-Tree BG restoring the tree canopy lost during the tornadoes
Radon Kits now available at Logan Co. library
VIDEO: Radon Detectors now available at Logan County Public Library