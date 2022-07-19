VIDEO: Adair County senior prepares for American Legion Boys Nation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Adair County High School senior Jonathon Gold has been selected as a senator for the upcoming American Legion Boys Nation program.

The program, taking place in Washington D.C. area between July 22 and July 29, includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.

During the program, 100 chosen senators will learn from a hands-on approach how the U.S. Senate and the federal government function.

They will also get the opportunity to write bills and introduce them into the student community while debating on the politics of the legislation.

Gold was elected Lieutenant Governor during his week at Kentucky Boys State.

