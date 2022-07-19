Barren County comes together to give Wood family a new start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After months of living apart due to their home catching on fire, a Barren County family received a special gift Thursday morning.

With the help of the people, donations were collected from all over the Glasgow community.

Children at the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow-Barren County even sold cookies and vegetables to raise funds.

Surrounded by loving members of the community, Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale proudly presented the Wood family with a check for a down payment on a new home.

Dorothy Wood explains how much this means to her family, as it gives them a better place to live and access for her husband, Dallies.

In acceptance of the check, Woods says, ”We’ve been without our house for a while, but I just want to say thank you all for helping us get back home. It makes it better for him (Dallies). He won’t have to walk up steps because we’ll be at home on level ground. I just want to say thank you all very much.”

Their daughter, Alyssa, says she is happy to finally be able to live with her entire family again.

”Now that we’re going to have enough room for everybody to live together again...I mean I haven’t lived with my parents in like six months, so that’s a big deal for me,” she adds.

Judge Executive Hale says it was an exciting Tuesday morning as Barren County was able to take care of its own people.

