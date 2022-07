BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Freedom Walkers are hosting a Black Market event during a Back to School Block party.

The event will be 4-8 p.m. at 300 Jenkins Drive this Saturday, July 23.

The cost for all vendors and food trucks at the event will be $30.

For more information, call 270-551-7411.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.