Advertisement

Bowling Green 15U Babe Ruth all-stars prep for Great Lakes Regional

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A young group of ambitious ball players want to put Bowling Green on the map.

The Bowling Greeen 15U Babe Ruth all-stars are looking to continue their run to the Babe Ruth World Series in Stafford, Virginia. But first, they have to get past their opponents in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.

Their head coach, Chris “Scooby” Knight, recognizes their limitations being a younger 15-year old team, but he says their passion will carry them forward

“They’re not genetically made, you know. They’re not super kids,” Knight said. “They’re all kids at the end of the day and, in my opinion, the ones with the biggest heart and the most drive are going to win.”

Despite being a 15U team, most of the players are 14 years old, with only three players being 15. Which is why Knight says, his team is “expected” to be in this position.

“It’s a matter of leading by example, you know. If you believe hard enough that you’re good enough, and you could compete with anybody, then you will,” Knight said.

The Great Lakes Regional Tournament kicks off next Thursday, July 28 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal,...
Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners working to recover from money loss
Accused of having an inappropriate relationship with teen.
Louisville man arrested for having alleged online relationship with Bowling Green teen
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and...
How does the community feel about Fountain Row?
Alleged thief steals sheriff's sign.
UPDATE: Stolen WCSO sign returned to agency, no charges

Latest News

Recapping the second day of USGA Girls Junior Championship
Natalie Vo leads U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship after Round Two
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection, 7-17-22
U.S. Girls Golf Junior Championship kicks off in Bowling Green this week
73rd U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship tees off Monday at Olde Stone
John Calipari in Morehead.
Kentucky makes final tornado relief stop in Morehead