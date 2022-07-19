Bowling Green 15U Babe Ruth all-stars prep for Great Lakes Regional

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A young group of ambitious ball players want to put Bowling Green on the map.

The Bowling Greeen 15U Babe Ruth all-stars are looking to continue their run to the Babe Ruth World Series in Stafford, Virginia. But first, they have to get past their opponents in the Great Lakes Regional Tournament.

Their head coach, Chris “Scooby” Knight, recognizes their limitations being a younger 15-year old team, but he says their passion will carry them forward

“They’re not genetically made, you know. They’re not super kids,” Knight said. “They’re all kids at the end of the day and, in my opinion, the ones with the biggest heart and the most drive are going to win.”

Despite being a 15U team, most of the players are 14 years old, with only three players being 15. Which is why Knight says, his team is “expected” to be in this position.

“It’s a matter of leading by example, you know. If you believe hard enough that you’re good enough, and you could compete with anybody, then you will,” Knight said.

The Great Lakes Regional Tournament kicks off next Thursday, July 28 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

