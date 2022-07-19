Cleanup and recovery efforts in place for Richardson Stadium

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been exactly twelve days since and electrical fire destroyed a historical landmark in Glasgow. Recovery started almost immediately after the flames that engulfed Richardson Stadium were extinguished.

Eddie Furlong, Director for the City of Glasgow Parks and Recreation, says, “Since that day, as you can see behind me, the Department of Public Works and my department have worked on cleaning up the mess that you see behind us. There still is a mess, obviously, but we got the majority of it up.”

Bringing the stadium back to life means a lot to the people of Glasgow.

“Obviously it was one of our treasures, and we want to make sure that it gets back for others to enjoy as well. Being that it was one of two in the state of Kentucky, it kind of hurts that it’s not here, but we’re going to build it back bigger and better,” Furlong explains.

Officials say there have been brief discussions about the facility since the fire, but nothing is set in stone. However, the goal is to rebuild the stadium to its fullest potential.

Furlong says, “I know everybody’s anxious for us to get started and we are too, but we have to let the process play out. Insurance is going to be the biggest hold up right now. Once we have that done then we will start laying out plans, but it’s just going to take a little bit of time.”

There are hopes to bring more to the facility in the future.

“Besides having Glasgow school system use it for their baseball facility, we hope to have some other programs down here. Some youth baseball, maybe some tournaments and things like that just so that we expose it more,” Furlong says.

No one was injured in this incident, and the baseball field itself was untouched by the fire.

