Fayette Heating & Air gives tips on keeping air conditioning units running properly

When temperatures reach dangerously hot levels, a running air conditioning unit is crucial to safety.
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the weather continues to rise this upcoming weekend, Fayette Heating and Air is sharing tips on how to clean your air conditioning unit.

“So one thing definitely we recommend to prevent it is regular maintenance. So having the unit checked out a couple times a year to make sure everything’s working,” Fayette Heating and Air service manager Nate Issacs said.

Issacs said one of the important things you can do is keep your unit on schedule. Constantly changing the temperature will not only make it more difficult to achieve, but will also run up your bill.

“What you should do is probably check your filter to make sure it’s clean and able to move air throughout the house,” Issacs said.

One of the main problems that can stop a working AC unit in dangerously hot temperatures is actually ice, and yes even in the summer heat, this can be a problem.

“No, it can happen in the summertime. So if it has a refrigerant issue where it is not quite full of refrigerant, it will freeze up,” Issacs said.

Fayette Heating and Air said in that case, you should contact someone quickly.

“You know when they have the influx in temperatures and heat wave coming, we can still get to people on the same day and next day if they respond later in the day,” Issacs said.

As long as your unit is properly maintained, everything should work smoothly heading into a warm stretch. But experts say if you run into problems, don’t wait to get help.

