First Baptist Church Bowling Green to host Dental Days

FBC Bowling Green
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Baptist Church Bowling Green will play host to Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield Medicaid’s Dental Days tour on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dental Days is the yearlong tour that Anthem does to “improve oral health outcomes among individuals in southern Kentucky.”

During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members will have access to a complementary dental screening and cleaning.

Members also will have access to a $25 Wal-Mart gift card and a Sonic toothbrush.

First Baptist Church Bowling Green is located at 621 East 12th Avenue in Bowling Green.

