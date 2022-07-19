First Baptist Church Bowling Green to host Dental Days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Baptist Church Bowling Green will play host to Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield Medicaid’s Dental Days tour on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dental Days is the yearlong tour that Anthem does to “improve oral health outcomes among individuals in southern Kentucky.”

During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members will have access to a complementary dental screening and cleaning.

Members also will have access to a $25 Wal-Mart gift card and a Sonic toothbrush.

First Baptist Church Bowling Green is located at 621 East 12th Avenue in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.