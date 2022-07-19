Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky receives $10K grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $10,000 grant from U.S. Bank.

The grant will help Junior Achievement provide educational programs on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness.

Junior Achievement provides these programs to students at no cost to schools for K-12 students in the South Central Kentucky area.

“U. S. Bank is a consistent supporter of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Junior Achievement President Allie Sharp. “For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, U.S. Bank’s contribution will help fund vital programs for local students, and is only one example of how U.S. Bank’s focus on financial literacy aligns with Junior Achievement’s mission.”

