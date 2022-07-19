Advertisement

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky receives $10K grant

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky(Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky recently received a $10,000 grant from U.S. Bank.

The grant will help Junior Achievement provide educational programs on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness.

Junior Achievement provides these programs to students at no cost to schools for K-12 students in the South Central Kentucky area.

“U. S. Bank is a consistent supporter of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” said Junior Achievement President Allie Sharp. “For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, U.S. Bank’s contribution will help fund vital programs for local students, and is only one example of how U.S. Bank’s focus on financial literacy aligns with Junior Achievement’s mission.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and...
How does the community feel about Fountain Row?
Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal,...
Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners working to recover from money loss
Alleged thief steals sheriff's sign.
Person caught on camera stealing sheriff’s department sign
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
New shipping container home
Bowling Green man receives new shipping container home after being displaced by tornadoes

Latest News

BG Freedom Walkers to host 'The Black Market' event
BG Freedom Walkers to host "The Black Market" event
BG Freedom Walkers to host 'The Black Market' event.
VIDEO: BG Freedom Walkers to host ‘The Black Market’ event July 23
Adair Co. senior prepares for American Legion Boys Nation Program
Adair Co. senior prepares for American Legion Boys Nation Program
Adair Co. senior prepares for American Legion Boys Nation.
VIDEO: Adair County senior prepares for American Legion Boys Nation