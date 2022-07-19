Advertisement

Ky. school districts work to fill vacancies as new school year approaches

Students will be heading back to the classroom in about a month and school districts are working as quickly as they can to fill vacancies.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students will be heading back to the classroom in about a month and school districts are working as quickly as they can to fill vacancies.

At Scott County Schools, Human Resources Director Damon Stefanic says the district needs about 10 teachers, mostly in the math and science disciplines at the secondary level.

RELATED: Safety experts say Kentucky schools are safer now than in the past

He says those positions are usually the hardest to fill. He explained applicants for teaching positions have declined through the years. The district is looking to hire paraprofessionals to expand its applicant pool.

“We have a lot of non-degree staff who have been in our schools for a long length of years and we want to make sure that we look at those folks and we can go ahead and ask them to consider this as an option because they’ve already started to build their understanding of instruction,” said Stefanic.

School officials say, if you have a math or science background and a degree and want to teach, the district can help you obtain your teaching certification.

Scott County school officials say the district has enough bus drivers, but they encourage people to still apply for those positions in case they lose bus drivers.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP working a fatal accident on I-165 in Butler County
Accused of having an inappropriate relationship with teen.
Louisville man arrested for having alleged online relationship with Bowling Green teen
Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal,...
Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners working to recover from money loss
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Kentucky State Police
Man dies in Hardin County when pursuit ends in fiery crash

Latest News

July 20th Weather Forecast
July 20th Weather Forecast
truck donated to Hope Center for Women
Hope Center for Women receives truck donation
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete.
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete
$30,000 grant awarded to Barren River Child Advocacy Center
Barren River Child Advocacy Center Receives $30,000 Grant
“It has allowed us to hire our nurse who is a SANE, a sexual assault nurse examiner, to a full...
Barren River Child Advocacy Center receives $30,000 grant