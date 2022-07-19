Louisville man arrested for having alleged online relationship with Bowling Green teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing federal investigation, a Louisville man was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Bowling Green teen.

Bowling Green Police say they were contacted by Homeland Security that 30-year-old Jamison Gann was having sexual communications with a 14-year-old female in Bowling Green. Officials say the two were having an online dating relationship.

On July 10, Gann reportedly told the teen he was coming from Louisville to Bowling Green to have sex with her.

Gann was taken into custody where he “made some admissions” regarding the incident, the arrest citation states.

Gann was arrested and charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Promoting a Minor in Sex Performance, Use of a Minor in a Sex Performance, Unlawful Use of Electronic Means, Rape and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

