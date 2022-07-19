Advertisement

Louisville man arrested for having alleged online relationship with Bowling Green teen

Accused of having an inappropriate relationship with teen.
Accused of having an inappropriate relationship with teen.(Warren Co. Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing federal investigation, a Louisville man was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a Bowling Green teen.

Bowling Green Police say they were contacted by Homeland Security that 30-year-old Jamison Gann was having sexual communications with a 14-year-old female in Bowling Green. Officials say the two were having an online dating relationship.

On July 10, Gann reportedly told the teen he was coming from Louisville to Bowling Green to have sex with her.

Gann was taken into custody where he “made some admissions” regarding the incident, the arrest citation states.

Gann was arrested and charged with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Promoting a Minor in Sex Performance, Use of a Minor in a Sex Performance, Unlawful Use of Electronic Means, Rape and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Additional charges are pending, police said.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal,...
Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners working to recover from money loss
Fountain Row allows patrons to get to-go alcoholic drinks from participating businesses, and...
How does the community feel about Fountain Row?
Alleged thief steals sheriff's sign.
Person caught on camera stealing sheriff’s department sign
Monique Mandell, 54, has been at an assisted living facility for four months. Her attorneys...
Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say
New shipping container home
Bowling Green man receives new shipping container home after being displaced by tornadoes

Latest News

Lost River Session returns this Thursday
VIDEO: Lost River Sessions to feature Brennen Leigh, Mark Whitley July 21
Lost River Sessions to feature Brennen Leigh July 21
Lost River Sessions featuring Brennen Leigh July 21
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky receives $10K grant
BG Freedom Walkers to host 'The Black Market' event
BG Freedom Walkers to host "The Black Market" event