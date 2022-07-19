Man dies in Hardin County when pursuit ends in fiery crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved vehicle pursuit in Hardin County Monday night that left a man dead.

According to police, a state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop near the 2 mile-marker on Joe Prather Parkway near Interstate 65 Monday around 7 p.m. Police say the car didn’t stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued westbound on Joe Prather Parkway, with speeds reaching 100 mph before turning southbound onto US 31-W, police said. The vehicle reportedly made a U-turn, continuing northbound on US 31-W before running a red light near intersection 31-W and Gateway Crossing Boulevard. The vehicle struck three vehicles in the intersection, resulting in it catching on fire in the southbound lanes.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the occupants in the other three vehicles were transported to Baptist Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

