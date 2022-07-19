Natalie Vo leads U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship after Round Two

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Day two over at The Club at Olde Stone for the 73rd annual U.S. Girls Junior Golf Championship and the girls are getting into full gear on the course.

After round two, the top two posted scores better than round one with University of Colorado’s Natalie Vo leading the way at seven under par.

For the rest of the Championship, it transitions from stroke play to match play with 64 players making the cut playing tournament style to determine one champion.

The leader, Vo, shot a 68 Tuesday, she has never made a cut for a USGA event, but she is still calm heading into match play.

“I think it brings a lot of pressure just in general because it’s such a big event but I’m definitely confident going into match play.” Vo said.

