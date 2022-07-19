Advertisement

Pouring on the Heat!

A Heat Advisory Wednesday, a few storms possible Wed night
By Shane Holinde
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new heat wave got underway Tuesday. Readings rose back into the low 90s for Bowling Green. Wednesday will be even hotter with plenty of humidity to go around!

Upcoming weekend looks very hot!

Wednesday will be breezy and very HOT! Highs soar into the mid 90s with heat indices as high as 105-110°. With a weak cold front passing Wednesday night we could see an isolated strong thunderstorm. While the cold front won’t bring us cooler temperatures, it will briefly drop our humidity. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110. Scattered storm chances return Monday into Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Very hot and humid. Scat’d Evening T/Storms. High 96. Low 74. Winds SW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 67. Winds NW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Very hot and humid. High 96. Low 74. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1980)

Record Low: 54 (2009)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 29.94″ (+0.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Mold Count: Mod (6383 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 3.4 (Low - Grass, Weeds)

