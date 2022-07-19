Seasonably hot & humid today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a dreary, cooler than average Monday, today will be seasonably hot and humid.

Isolated showers possible tonight/Wednesday night

Heat advisory for tomorrow

Briefly lower humidity Thursday

Today will be seasonably hot, but high humidity could make it feel hotter. The heat continues to build the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of a shower tonight/Wednesday night. With a weak cold front passing Wednesday night we could see an isolated strong thunderstorm. While the cold front won’t bring us cooler temperatures, it will briefly drop our humidity. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. Hot and humid. High 91. Low 74. Winds SW at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Very hot and humid. High 96. Low 74. Winds SW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 67. Winds W at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High Today: 104 (1980)

Record Low Today: 52 (2009)

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.52″ (+0.84″)

So Far This Year: 29.94″ (+0.66″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen: 3.4 (Low - Grass)

