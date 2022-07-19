Advertisement

Southern Ky. man indicted for assault using a machete

Darryl A. Earls
Darryl A. Earls(Whitley Co. Detention Center)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for an assault that happened on May 22.

A Whitley County Grand Jury handed down the indictment for first-degree assault.

The indictment states Darryl Earls, 30, is accused of assaulting Taylor Lowe, 20, with a machete.

Police said Lowe was in the hospital with “severe life-threatening injuries” after the incident. We are not sure what her current condition is.

Williamsburg Police Dept. Facebook post
Williamsburg Police Dept. Facebook post(Williamsburg Police Dept.)

