Tin Roof Coffee bus robbed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What was supposed to be a pleasant morning before heading to work, quickly turned into every business owner’s nightmare for Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners Sara and Joshua Bradford.

“I received a text message from our bank that said our account was overdrawn, immediately knew that could not be correct,” Sara explained, “So I logged into our bank and saw, sure enough, we were wiped clean and we were negative.”

Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal, and take all of the money.

“I don’t know if it was a hack, I don’t know if maybe the card was laying around, I don’t know if somebody was able to get on the bus, I have no idea,” Sara said.

The Bradford’s were only left with whatever money was on the bus.

“We left enough cash on hand to be able to start the next day in our register,” Joshua explained, “The rest of it was a deposit to buy the next product that we needed for the week, to be able to prepare the coffee for the week. That is missing now.”

While Joshua said he worked to remain calm, Sara began to panic

I was on the phone crying. I felt violated as well, you just feel violated,” Sara said, “Someone literally took everything from us.”

“It’s a trust thing,” Joshua added, “You know, you put your money in the bank and expect it to be safe.”

The Bradford’s said the scariest part isn’t the missing money, but the snowball effect it will create.

“Even if the bank gave us our money back tomorrow, we’ve missed a day at work,” Sara said, “Missing that day at work, you know, puts us that much more in the hole and that just keeps going.”

Getting the money back tomorrow, or even the end of the week, is starting to seem fleeting

“Last we heard from the claims department was it could take anywhere from 12 hours to one day to find out if we can even get our money back,” Sara said, “We’ve received multiple messages from people who work at banks telling us that it could be 90 days before we receive our money.”

While it was a harsh blow, the Bradford’s said they’re more worried about the effect on their family, then their business

“Whatever happens to the business is going to affect the household,” Joshua said.

“We can push through but we do have kids and you didn’t just affect me, you affected our children and that cuts deep,” Sara said.

Despite everything, the Bradford’s are working on keeping their chins up, and are grateful for the outreach of community support.

“Honestly if it wasn’t for them, I would probably still be a crying mess,” Sara said, “The messages were so positive and uplifting. It’s like okay, we’ve got this we can find a way.”

The Bradford’s said the bus will remain closed until the issue can be resolved, but promise they’ll be back.

