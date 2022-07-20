Outage impacting 9-1-1 services in Edmonson County area
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the 9-1-1 line is currently down.
Officials say there is a widespread 911, phone, and internet outage in the region, affecting both landline and some cell phones.
The alternate number for the Edmonson County Dispatch is (270) 597-2729 and should be used in case of an emergency.
It is unknown at this time when this will be resolved.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.