Outage impacting 9-1-1 services in Edmonson County area

9-1-1 service down in Edmonson County.
9-1-1 service down in Edmonson County.(MGN)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the 9-1-1 line is currently down.

Officials say there is a widespread 911, phone, and internet outage in the region, affecting both landline and some cell phones.

The alternate number for the Edmonson County Dispatch is (270) 597-2729 and should be used in case of an emergency.

It is unknown at this time when this will be resolved.

