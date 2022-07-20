Advertisement

Austin Anderson discusses commitment to Liberty football

Bowling Green tackle commits to Liberty
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another Purple is taking his talents to the college level.

Bowling Green senior offensive lineman Austin Anderson has officially announced he’s taking his talents to Liberty University. The 6′4, 300 pound guard and center picked the Flames over several programs, including Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky.

“I mean, it’s really a school that reminds me of me. I mean, it’s a diamond in the rough,” Anderson said. “I think they’re going to dominate Conference USA in the next couple of years. We’re gonna win some ball games and Conference USA Championships.”

Anderson helped lead Mark Spader’s Purples to a 5A state title in 2020. He also helped back-up sensational quarterback Deuce Bailey in his freshman season debut last year as Bowling Green reached the 2nd round of the 5A playoffs.

