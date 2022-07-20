Barren River Child Advocacy Center receives $30,000 grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Child Advocacy Center received a $30,000 grant from United Way of Southern Kentucky last week.

“We are so excited about becoming a member of the United Way, and their support to help us increase access to medical exams and mental health assessments,” said Jennifer Bryant, Executive Director for the center.

The center works to prevent and help victims of sustained child sexual abuse.

“We provide forensic interviewing, medical exams, mental health therapy,” Bryant said. “We also provide some prevention services into the local schools and with adults as well.”

According to Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, 8% of child maltreatment cases in 2021 involved sexual abuse. Similarly, according to the Administration for Children and Families, over 16,000 cases of child maltreatment were reported in 2020.

“So more than double the national average of reports of child abuse are substantiated in Kentucky,” Bryant said. “Unfortunately, 20% of those are with children under the age of eight.”

Bryant is using the grant to better equip the facility for exams, which will help in seeing more children.

“It has allowed us to hire our nurse who is a SANE, a sexual assault nurse examiner, to a full time position, thereby increasing access to medical exams,” Bryant said.

Exams are done with a cortex flow camera for better pictures, without being too invasive.

“If we see an injury, we will capture that. We can send images securely, we can have them peer reviewed by our specially trained physicians in our community,” said Medical Unit Coordinator, Christy Jasper.

Along with discussing plans with the grant, Bryant took the time to discuss how to talk about these issues with your child and preventative measures parents can take.

“I think it’s important to have conversations with your child about what is appropriate to share and what isn’t. Maybe even discussing some of the things that can happen as a result of sharing an image,” Bryant said. “Even sharing images of your own children, people tend to share young children without clothing, and those can be taken and used by perpetrators.”

Overall, Bryant wants the public to know the services the center provides.

“We want children to not have to go to the emergency department and wait, and perhaps be seen by a provider who is not trained in child sexual abuse. We have those resources available here and they are available 24/7. So if a child needs those resources, we will bring in a team at any time of day,” Bryant said.

If child abuse is happening in your home, or you suspect it is happening elsewhere, call 877-597-2331.

