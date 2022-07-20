VIDEO: The Black Lick Creek Honey Fest returns to Auburn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Black Lick Creek Honey Fest is making a return to the Auburn area.

Festivities begin on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road in Auburn.

The event is free to attend.

The local vendor fest includes Poppy + Clover, Florals by Shelby, Farmhouse Workshop, Jenna’s Kitchen, Ruby Branch farms and more.

Logan county’s FFA chapter will also be there to set up and be ready to grill.

