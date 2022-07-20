Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Compacter Plate Theft

Compacter plate stolen from skid steer at work site.
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on July 12, 2022 a plate compacter was stolen from a local construction site. The incident was captured on video from a nearby business. where you can see a blue Dodge Ram extended cab truck pulling up to the scene.

A man gets out and removes a plate compacter from the bucket of a skid steer. He then takes the compacter to his truck and tries to unload it. Unable to do it by himself, the driver of the truck helps him. She gets out and helps him load the compacter into the truck, and the two leave.

The man is described as wearing jeans, a light colored shirt, and a ball cap.

The woman has dark shoulder length hair and was wearing light colored pants and a red sleeveless top.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

