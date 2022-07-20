Crime Stoppers: Compacter Plate Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on July 12, 2022 a plate compacter was stolen from a local construction site. The incident was captured on video from a nearby business. where you can see a blue Dodge Ram extended cab truck pulling up to the scene.

A man gets out and removes a plate compacter from the bucket of a skid steer. He then takes the compacter to his truck and tries to unload it. Unable to do it by himself, the driver of the truck helps him. She gets out and helps him load the compacter into the truck, and the two leave.

The man is described as wearing jeans, a light colored shirt, and a ball cap.

The woman has dark shoulder length hair and was wearing light colored pants and a red sleeveless top.

