Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews took down what’s left of some buildings in downtown Greenville Wednesday morning.

Greenville firefighters tell us demolition is complete but excavation work will continue through the day.

North Main Street was shut down in parts of the downtown area.

The road is back open now.

They are cleaning up the area where that five-alarm fire happened back in early April.

Several buildings were destroyed in that fire.

City officials and fire crews will be in that area Wednesday morning until that demolition is finished.

If you see crews out there this morning, be careful around them.

