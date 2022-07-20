Advertisement

Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete

Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete.
Demolition of building in downtown Greenville complete.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews took down what’s left of some buildings in downtown Greenville Wednesday morning.

Greenville firefighters tell us demolition is complete but excavation work will continue through the day.

North Main Street was shut down in parts of the downtown area.

The road is back open now.

They are cleaning up the area where that five-alarm fire happened back in early April.

Several buildings were destroyed in that fire.

City officials and fire crews will be in that area Wednesday morning until that demolition is finished.

If you see crews out there this morning, be careful around them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
KSP working a fatal accident on I-165 in Butler County
Accused of having an inappropriate relationship with teen.
Louisville man arrested for having alleged online relationship with Bowling Green teen
Though it is unknown how, someone was able to gain access to the Bradford’s business PayPal,...
Tin Roof Coffee Bus owners working to recover from money loss
A person is in custody after a hostage situation in Laurel County.
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Kentucky State Police
Man dies in Hardin County when pursuit ends in fiery crash

Latest News

Black Lick Creek Honey Fest set for July 30
Black Lick Creek Honey Fest set for July 30
July 20th Weather Forecast
July 20th Weather Forecast
truck donated to Hope Center for Women
Hope Center for Women receives truck donation
$30,000 grant awarded to Barren River Child Advocacy Center
Barren River Child Advocacy Center Receives $30,000 Grant