Edmonson County Attorney Greg Vincent files to run for vacant judicial seat

Edmonson County Attorney Greg Vincent has filed to run for the vacant 38th Judicial District seat.(Submitted Photo)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Edmonson County Attorney Greg Vincent has filed to run for the vacant 38th Judicial District seat that includes Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and Hancock Counties.

Vincent made the announcement Wednesday at an event at the Edmonson County Courthouse.

Vincent said after a 29 year career as an attorney, and “upon several respected individuals approaching him about the vacant seat”, he made the decision to run.

“I believe that a judge’s duty is to make sure that everyone gets a fair shot in court,” he said. “It will be my goal to see that everyone is treated the same so that everyone has confidence in the judicial system.”

Due to the timing of the vacated seat, Vincent’s name will not be on the General Election ballot, and he will be running as a write-in candidate instead.

The election will be held on Nov. 8.

