Greenwood’s Lofton Howard, Hannah Carter both commit to in-state programs

Lofton Howard (WKU) and Hannah Carter (Murray State) commit to continue athletics at the next level
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A pair of Gators are keeping their talents very close to home.

Greenwood linebacker Lofton Howard has announced he’s staying in Bowling Green as he’s committed to playing for Tyson Helton at WKU. It’s a family affair for Howard - his sister Katie, who’s also a Greenwood graduate, currently plays volleyball for WKU head coach Travis Hudson.

Lofton’s father and head coach, William, played as a defensive lineman at WKU for legendary head coach Jack Harbaugh from 1991 to 1994.

For Lofton, he says he’s “more than excited” to continue his family’s legacy on The Hill.

“It’s pretty cool. I mean, I have an opportunity to get to the college where my whole family pretty much has been to,” Lofton said. “It has really meant a lot to me and I think it’s pretty cool to have the experience to be able to go there.”

Right before Lofton’s announcement this week, his classmate made a similar announcement from the soccer pitch. Gators’ defender Hannah Carter is officially committed to play soccer for Murray State just two hours west of home.

Carter helped lead Greenwood to its first and only state championship as a freshman in 2019. Last season, she scored two goals for Greenwood. This is a decision that she says “lifts a burden” off her shoulders.

“I put less stress on myself for this season. I didn’t want to stress about any colleges where I have to decide for the next four years where I’m going. So, just by making my decision, I took off a lot of stress that I’ve had,” Carter said.

Carter’s Gators open the season on August 9 at home at 7:15 p.m. against Madisonville North-Hopkins. Greenwood football opens the year at home against Bardstown on August 19 at 7 p.m.

