Hope Center for Women receives truck donation

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A small gesture of generosity from one man is going a long way in Scottsville, helping the Hope Center for Women.

“Jason gave us $1,000 in gift cards to Walmart to help with groceries, bedding, clothing, women’s needs and when we got here, Jason began to hear us tell about our car, the car had been broke down for some time,” said April Anderson, the Assistant Director of the Hope Center for Women.

“We are a one year program for women coming out of jails or prisons and also just any other woman that has any life control an issue that they want to be free from, we are a faith based home,” she said. “The girls come into the home free of charge. The first three months that they’re there, they don’t have any contact with their family, then the first six months that they’re there, they’re just totally in house.”

Through recent years, the center has gone through a lot closing because of COVID then re-opening, and most recently, their truck to transport the girls broke down.

“The vehicle that we had only will hold five women while our house holds eight women and a house mother, so in order to get these women back and forth to church, we were going to have to make two rounds to do that,” said Anderson.

“You’re either going to use your energy to do something good, or something bad. So, you know, trying to lead by example, to show them, you know, to try to do good things, nobody’s perfect,” said Jason Hanley of Alpha Pet Boarding, who donated the vehicle.

Currently, Amber Morgan is staying at the Hope Center for Women.

“I’m about five and a half months and since I’ve been there, it’s been great, it’s a home. It’s not a program, it’s more of a home,” said Morgan.

We also asked the Hope Center for Women if there had been an increase of women after the ruling on Roe v. Wade.

“I’m in connection with other facilities, other places and they have, people come in through adoption and things like that,” said Anderson. “I actually was talking with a lady this morning, our community is ready to help those that since Roe v. Wade has been overturned, we want to help you know through the adoption process and getting these babies in places that people that are looking for them.”

The center is located at 4420 Brownsford Road in Scottsville.

