Pet of the Week: Mia

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mia is a 4 month old Boxer/Pit mix, who came to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society as a stray. For more information about how you can adopt Mia or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

