Strong Storms Possible After Sunset

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday brought us very hot, very humid conditions with dangerously high heat indices. Thursday won’t be as stifling, but it will still be hot!

A tad cooler - but still hot - on Thursday

With a weak cold front passing tonight we could see a broken line of thunderstorms develop. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. A SLIGHT RISK for severe storms is up for most of the area. While the cold front won’t bring us cooler temperatures, it will briefly drop our humidity. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hotter conditions to the area! Highs are forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100° this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110°. Scattered storm chances return Monday into Tuesday. We stay hot and humid well into next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 67. Winds NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Very hot and humid. High 96. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. High 98. Low 76. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 97

Today’s Low: 78

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 103 (1926)

Record Low: 52 (1947)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 3.52″ (+0.59″)

Yearly Precip: 29.94″ (+0.47″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Mod (6680 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Extreme (10)

Pollen: 4.3 (Mod - Grass, Weeds)

