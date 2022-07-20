Two arrested in Scottsville after report of using counterfeit bill

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two men are behind bars in Scottsville after reportedly trying to use fake money at a Mcdonald’s. Police then discovered drugs.

On Tuesday, police say a driver handed a McDonald’s employee a counterfeit $50 bill. Police arrived on the scene and later located the vehicle at a gas station. The officer made contact with the suspect in the car which had multiple license plates.

According to police, the suspect then gave the officer a fake name who was later identified as Cody Ray of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn. Ray’s passenger, Jerry Matthew Smith of Scottsville was arrested after police reportedly found methamphetamine in his pocket.

Ray was charged with Criminal Possession of Forged Instruments 3rd Degree, Improper Display of Registration Plates and Giving Officer False Information.

Smith was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance First Degree.

