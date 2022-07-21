BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very active night/early morning, we’re finally tracking a rain-free night ahead. The rain we did see however - was MUCH needed! Some of our region is still at a deficit.

Another heat wave is on the way as we head into the weekend, where high temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to 100, with heat indices from105-110. Scattered storm chances return for most of the work week ahead. We stay hot and humid as well.

