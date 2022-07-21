Advertisement

Barren County aims to expand number of voting centers

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County hopes to provide voters with more options on where to vote during the November election.

During the pandemic in 2020, Barren County, like every county in the state, adjusted how constituents vote. In addition to mail-in voting and early voting, the county turned away from precincts and just had one location where you could cast your ballot.

During this past primary election, that plan was developed and there were four voting locations to choose from which included Barren County High’s gymnasium, the Austin Tracy Fire Department, Haywood Fire Department and the Cave City Convention Center.

Meanwhile, that could be developing even more as the county seeks to add additional voting locations.

During a June fiscal court meeting, County Clerk Helena Chase Birdwell, asked officials to consider adding roughly three to four voting centers so there would be one in or near the eight magisterial districts. The goal of adding more centers is to reach more voters throughout the county.

“Because of the kind of proximity of some of the voting centers that we just had, and we didn’t want to take away the ones that we already had in place for May. In order to try to keep from confusing our voters, we’re going to not have one in district seven, because that’s going to be really close to some of the other proximities,” said Birdwell.

However, the new centers coming to fruition will be contingent on whether or not the county is approved for the nearly $40,000 spending that is needed for the additional equipment at the new locations.

“Our magistrates were very supportive of this, thankfully. But it still has to go to the Department of Local Government for approval because of the percentage of the budget that it would take to make that purchase,” explained Chase Birdwell.

If approved, these voting locations wouldn’t necessarily act like a precinct where you would be required to vote at based on your residents, but it would just be based on convenience.

The General Election takes place on November 8.

