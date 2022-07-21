Advertisement

Briefly lower humidity moves in, but it will still be hot

By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Powerful storms lit up the sky early this morning, but now lower humidity is beginning to move in.

  • It will still be hot today, but not as humid
  • A comfier start to Friday
  • Very hot & humid this weekend

While today will technically be cooler and less humid than yesterday, it will still be hot and a bit stick. Another heat wave is on the way as we head into the weekend, where high temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to 100, with heat indices from105-110. Scattered storm chances return Monday into Tuesday. We stay hot and humid well into next week.

